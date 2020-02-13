Angrezi Medium trailer out: Irrfan Khan starrer boasts of splendid performances

Angrezi Medium trailer out

Angrezi Medium's trailer starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia is out. Fans were excited ever since the film announcement and the trailer stands up to the expectations. The story travels all the way from Udaipur to London. In Angrezi Medium, Irrfan plays father while Radhika will be seen as his daughter. Kareena will be seen as a cop in the film. Angrezi Medium also reunites Deepak Dobriyal and Irrfan after Hindi Medium.

Angrezi Medium trailer shows a father's struggle to help his daughter pursue her dreams along with situational comedy. The film has an ensemble cast, hence, there is no doubt that the performances will be par excellence. Moreover, it is a complete delight to see Irrfan again.

A day before, makers dropped a poster in which Irrfan can be seen in uniform as the Queen’s guard while Radhika hugs him tightly. Along with it, a clip was also released which had a heartwarming message in Irrfan's voice. “Hello brothers and sister. This is Irrfan. I’m here with you and yet I’m not. This film Angrezi Medium is very special for me. I truly wanted to promote this film with the same love with which we made it. But my body has been gatecrashed by some unwanted guests,'' the actor says.

“When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Sounds good,… but when you get a handful of lemons it isn’t that easy to squeeze them. And we always have the choice to stay positive. In situations like these it’s up to us to make lemonade,” Irrfan continues.

Asking his fans to stay positive and be kind to each other, the actor says, “And with this positivity, we made this film. I hope it will give you something and make you laugh, cry and probably laugh again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other and watch the film.”

He concludes on an emotional note.“Wait for me,” he says.

Earlier, while talking about working with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium, Kareena had said, "I grabbed the opportunity and I don't know if I will get this again. We are dramatically different actors. We don't do same kind of movies. When this role came, Homi told me to do it as it is a cool part even though if it is small as I will get to work with Irrfan''.

Irrfan Khan, was last seen in 2018 Karwaan along with Dalquer Salman and Mithila Palkar. The actor has been missing from the big screen after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. Irrfan underwent surgery after wrapping up the shoot of Angrezi Medium in London.



2017 release Hindi Medium was directed by Saket Chaudhary. It featured Pakistani actress Saba Qamar opposite. Angrezi Medium, produced by Dinesh Vijan has been helmed by Homi Adajania. The film also features Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda in important roles. The movie is slated to hit the screens on March 20.