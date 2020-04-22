Wednesday, April 22, 2020
     
After Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt inspires Mumbai Police's lockdown meme

Lately, Mumbai Police have been posting quirky tweets featuring Bollywood stars such as Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor to advise people to stay at home during the lockdown.

New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2020 16:57 IST
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's character in Gully Boy inspires Mumbai Police's lockdown meme 

Mumbai Police's Twitter account has lately become a popular spot among netizens- courtesy, its amusing tweet. Mumbai Police's social media team is spreading awareness regarding coronavirus and lockdown with memes and witty tweets. In its latest tweet asking people to stay indoors during the pandemic, Mumbai Police took the help of Alia Bhatt.

They shared a meme featuring a smiling Alia in her "Gully Boy" look. "That face when he says he is going out for a walk during lockdown," reads the meme. They tweeted it with the caption: "Abort mission. We repeat - Abort Mission! #StayHome #StaySafe."

This is not the first time Alia has featured in a tweet by Mumbai Police. Earlier they created a message using the names of her popular films. "Mumbaikars, we hope you all are 'Raazi' with this advise of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any ‘Gully' unnecessarily and take care of ‘Dear Zindagi' for all!" the tweet read.

Lately, Mumbai Police have been posting quirky tweets featuring Bollywood stars and their films to advise people to stay at home during the lockdown.

Other stars who have featured on Mumbai Police's Twitter include Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor.

Recently, Mumbai Police tweeted mentioning Abhishek Bachchan's character ACP Jai Dixit in the Dhoom franchise. "Just taking the 'ACP Jai Dixit' route to ensure that the city gets back to normalcy soon -- that too, with a 'Dhoom'! All Mumbaikars need to do is not make 'Dus Bahaane' about going out unnecessarily!," the tweet read.

They even tweeted using Ajay Devgn's popular movies: "Dear Singham, Just doing what khakee is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - Once upon a time in Mumbai! #TakingOnCorona."

The tweet featuring Shahid Kapoor's films read: "The most ‘Shaandaar' support Mumbaikars can provide right now is to stay at home. And make plans for what all we would do together ‘Jab We Meet' post #lockdown #TakingOnCorona."

Tweeting with the names of Arjun Kapoor's movies, Mumbai Police had shared: "Taking no ‘half' measures to ensure safety from #corona in Mumbai - a city with millions of ‘Ishaqzaades' in love with it!"

