Image Source : IMDB Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz,' Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' to re-release in Dubai as theatres reopen

The Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Good Newwz' and 'Dream Girl' starring Ayushmann Khurrana will re-release in Dubai when theatres reopen, as initial steps towards regaining normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic. The films are scheduled to open on June 11. "Dubai has always given so much love to me and my films. The re-release of ‘Good Newwz' is very special, especially during such times. The film has garnered positive response so far and I hope it manages to entertain audiences once again," Akshay said.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, "Good Newwz" is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.

"Going through these unprecedented times, the possibility of theatre releases seemed like a distant dream. Today we are extremely excited and overjoyed to support Dubai, as it begins its journey to normalcy and open theatre viewing for the public. I am certain that ‘Good Newwz' will bring the right dose of entertainment on the big screen and hopeful respite for the people in Dubai," said Apoorva Mehta, CEO and producer at Dharma Productions.

The re-release has been announced keeping in mind all the precautions for people going to theatres again during this hour of COVID-19, announced Zee Studios International, which releases the two films in Dubai.

Major steps of precautions include minimal screenings, distanced seating and prohibition of children under 12 and adults above 60 in the movie theatres. As a part of the precautionary measure, the cinema chains have also set up drive-in cinemas so that people can enjoy these films from the comfort and safety of their car while maintaining social distancing.

"We want people to start experiencing movies, stories, laughter again on the big screen. The re-release of ‘Good Newwz' and ‘Dream Girl' is an opportunity for our audiences to take a break from the chaotic scenario and experience the joy of watching films on the bigger screen, keeping health and safety at the forefront. The health and safety of our audiences will always be our primary concern and we are making sure that the theatres are following all the precautionary guidelines," said Vibha Chopra, head of Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment.

In "Dream Girl", a comedy-drama directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Ayushmann played the role of a man with the talent of impersonating a woman's voice. The comedy-drama is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, and also features Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor.

