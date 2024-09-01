Academy award consideration to decades of story building: 6 facts about Tumbbad to know before its re-release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tumbbad will re-release in theatres on September 13

Tumbbad, a cinematic masterpiece that first premiered in 2018, is planned to return to theatres on September 13, 2024. This re-release provides fans and newbies with a new opportunity to immerse themselves in the unsettling world of Tumbbad, a film that has received great praise for its unique blend of horror and fantasy set in a mythical, mythological Hamlet.

Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, creative director Anand Gandhi, and co-director Adesh Prasad, has received critical acclaim for its riveting storytelling, atmospheric photography, and pioneering production design. The film was written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, and produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah.

Here are some fascinating facts that make Tumbbad even more intriguing

1) What Do Tumbbad, Assassin’s Creed, and Hitman Have in Common?

Did you know that Tumbbad shares a unique connection with popular video games like Assassin’s Creed and Hitman? The brilliant Jesper Kyd, known for composing the music for these iconic games, also worked his magic on Tumbbad, crafting its unforgettable score. His haunting compositions perfectly complement the film’s dark and mysterious tone.

2) Real Rain, Real Terror

The relentless rain in Tumbbad isn’t a special effect—it’s real! The makers of the film chose to shoot in actual monsoon conditions to capture the authentic, gloomy atmosphere of the village. The incessant rain adds an extra layer of dread, making the horror feel all too real.

3) Authenticity at Its Core

To maintain the film’s authenticity, the creators went the extra mile by shooting on location in the actual village of Tumbbad. This dedication to realism shines through in every frame, immersing the audience in the movie's eerie, ancient world.

4) India’s Academy Award Consideration

Tumbbad was one of India’s official considerations for the 91st Academy Awards in 2019, alongside acclaimed films like Raazi, Bioscopewala, Padmaavat, and October.

5) A Vision Two Decades in the Making

The journey of Tumbbad began long before its release. The first draft and storyboard for the film were created way back in 1996 by Rahi Anil Barve. It took over two decades of perseverance and passion to bring this chilling tale to the big screen.

6) The Art of Dubbing – Four Times Over!

Dubbing Tumbbad was no small feat. The film was dubbed a total of four times! The sound of rain often drowned out the original voice recordings, and Sohum Shah was determined to replace his North-Indian accent with a Marathi one to stay true to the film’s setting. This meticulous attention to detail is what makes Tumbbad such an extraordinary experience.

As Tumbbad returns to theatres, it's time to re-visit the haunting world of greed, mythology, and horror that captivated audiences six years ago. It is significant to note that the film will not be available on OTT platforms in 2024, so this is a rare opportunity to experience it on the big screen.

