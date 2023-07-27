A Business Proposal star Kim Sejeong to make a comeback with new album?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A Business Proposal star Kim Sejeong

Kim Sejeong is all set to make a comeback with new music!

According to a report in Soompi, Kim Sejeong’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment shared that, “Kim Sejeong will release a new album in September”. This is Kim Sejeong’s comeback as an artist for the first time in two years since her second mini album “I’m,” which was released in 2021.

Kim Sejeong has made a mark in the music industry with her previous releases, including hit songs like Flower Road, Tunnel, her first mini-album Flowerpot, and the digital single Whale. Given her previous successes, the expectation for her upcoming album is sky-high.

She initially gained recognition after she was declared the runner-up in the first season of Produce 101 in 2016. Following her impressive performance on the show, she debuted as a member of the project group I.O.I. She later joined the girl group Gugudan. However, all good things must come to an end, as her group disbandment at the end of 2020.

Kim Sejeong too made her mark in the acting world. Her acting debut in the show School in 2017 showcased her potential and she continued to impress with her role as Shin Ha Ri in the popular Netflix series Business Proposal, which garnered her widespread attention. She was later seen in Today’s Webtoon and The Uncanny Counter.

She is set to appear in the second season of The Uncanny Counter, scheduled for release on July 29.

Latest Entertainment News