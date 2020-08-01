Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan team up for music video, see first look

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIVANGI JOSHI Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi, Mohnsin Khan team up for music video, see first look

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are one of the most adored on-screen couples of the Indian Television world. The duo's chemistry as Naira and Kartik in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is loved by millions. One of the main reasons for YRKKH's popularity and sky-rocketing TRP is Kaira's chemistry. While the two play husband-wife on-screen, Shivangi and Mohsin share a warm bond in real-life too. They have a good rapport and are often seen having a gala time in each other's company.

Now, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are all set to team up for a music video. Giving a glimpse of the first look, Shivangi wrote, "Music video releasing soon".

Recently, Shivangi gave a glimpse of their real-life camaraderie as she shared an adorable selfie with Mohsin. The picture was taken on the sets of their show as the two can bee seen in their onscreen avatars

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started airing new episodes from July 13, 2020, with an extra dose of entertainment as Shivangi and Mohsin are now seen playing dual characters

