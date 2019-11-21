Thursday, November 21, 2019
     
  Jonas Brothers' Sucker, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Senorita: Here's complete Grammy 2020 Nominations list

The Grammy Awards 2020 will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26th.

New Delhi Published on: November 21, 2019 7:48 IST
The biggest music night is just a month away and fans have already started gearing up to celebrate the winning moments of their favorite artists. On Wednesday, November 20, 15-time GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter, producer, and global superstar Alicia Keys, Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan and Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr. announced the complete nominations list in a press conference for the 62nd Grammy Awards. After 10 years, Jonas Brothers earned a nomination for their popular song Sucker, on the other hand, lovebirds Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello also bagged a nomination for their song Senorita. 

Note: The Grammy Awards 2020 will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26th.

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” — H.E.R.
“Talk” — Khalid
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the Year

“I, I” — Bon Iver
“Norman F—ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
“I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.
“7” — Lil Nas X
“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo
“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F—ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Spirit” — Beyoncé
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Sì — Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition) — Michael Bublé
Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas — John Legend
Walls — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording:

“Linked” — Bonobo
“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers
“Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza & Goodboys
“Underwater” — Rüfüs Du Sol
“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

LP5 — Apparat
No Geography — The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) — Flume
Solace — Rüfüs Du Sol
Weather — Tycho

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Ancestral Recall — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation — Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! — Mark Guiliana
Elevate — Lettuce
Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance:

“Pretty Waste” — Bones UK
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard
“Woman” — Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad” — Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance:

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” — Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi
“Humanicide” — Death Angel
“Bow Down” — I Prevail
“Unleashed” — Killswitch Engage
“7empest” — Tool

Best Rock Song:

“Fear Inoculum” — Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)
“Give Yourself A Try” — George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall” — Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album:

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues — Cage The Elephant
In The End — The Cranberries
Trauma — I Prevail
Feral Roots — Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album:

U.F.O.F. — Big Theif
Assume Form — James Blake
i,i — Bon Iver
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Anima — Thom Yorke

Best R&B Performance:

“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar & Brandy
“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo & Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye
“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Time Today” — BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love” — India.Arie
“Jerome” — Lizzo
“Real Games” — Lucky Daye
“Built For Love” — PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song:

“Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)
“Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)
“No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)
“Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)
“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn — Nao
Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album:

1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted — Lucky Daye 
Ella Mai — Ella Mai 
Paul — PJ Morton
Venture — Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance:

“Middle Child” — J.Cole
“Suge” — DaBaby
“Down Bad” — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy
“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy
“Clout” — Offset ft. Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Higher” — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby & Funna
“Panini” — Lil Nas X
“Ballin” — Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch
“The London” — Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song:

“Bad Idea” — Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)
“Gold Roses” — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake)
“A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)
“Racks In The Middle” — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)
“Suge” — Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy)

Best Rap Album:

Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville
Championships — Meek Mill
i am > i was — 21 Savage
IGOR — Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

Best Country Solo Performance:

“All Your’n” — Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” — Brothers Osborne
“Speechless” — Dan & Shay
“The Daughters” — Little Big Town
“Common” — Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song:

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, Songwriters (Ashley Mcbryde)
“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna & Liz Rose, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, Songwriters (Eric Church)
“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album:

Desperate Man — Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth — Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker

Best New Age Album:

Fairy Dreams — David Arkenstone
Homage To Kindness — David Darling
Wings — Peter Kater
Verve — Sebastian Plano
Deva — Deva Premal

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

“Elsewhere” — Melissa Aldana, soloist
“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist
“Tomorrow Is The Question” — Julian Lage, soloist
“The Windup” — Brandford Marsalis, soloist
“Sightseeing” — Christian McBride, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together — Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Ensemble Album:

Triple Helix — Anat Cohen Tentet
Dancer In Nowhere — Miho Hazama
Hiding Out — Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
The Omni-american Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band
One Day Wonder — Terraza Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Sorte!: Music By John Finbury — Thalma De Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche Con Rubén Blades — Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
Carib — David Sánchez
Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera — Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

“Love Theory”– Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Songwriter
“Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus” — Gloria Gaynor ft. Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, Songwriters
“See The Light” — Travis Greene ft. Jekalyn Carr
“Speak The Name” — Koryn Hawthorne ft. Natalie Grant
“This Is A Move (Live)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, Songwriters​

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

“Only Jesus” — Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
“God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
“Haven’t Seen It Yet” — Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version)” — Tauren Wells
“Rescue Story” — Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album:

Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin
Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore
Settle Here — William Murphy
Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

I Know A Ghost — Crowder
Burn The Ships — for King & Country
Haven’t Seen It Yet — Danny Gokey
The Elements — TobyMac
Holy Roar — Chris Tomlin

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Deeper Roots: Where The Bluegrass
Grows — Steven Curtis Chapman
Testimony — Gloria Gaynor
Deeper Oceans — Joseph Habedank
His Name Is Jesus — Tim Menzies
Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists) — Jerry Salley, producer

Best Latin Pop Album:

Vida — Luis Fonsi
11:11 — Maluma
Montaner — Ricardo Montaner
#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz
Fantasía — Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny
Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible — Flor De Toloache
Almadura — iLe
El Mal Querer – Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

Caminando — Joss Favela
Percepción — Intocable
Poco A Poco — La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Opus — Marc Anthony
Tiempo Al Tiempo — Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela — Vicente García
Literal — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola

Best American Roots Performance:

“Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles
“Father Mountain” — Calexico With Iron & Wine
“I’m On My Way” — Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
“Call My Name” — I’m With Her
“Faraway Look” — Yola

Best American Roots Song:

“Black Myself” — Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)
“Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
“Crossing To Jerusalem” — Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)
“Faraway Look” — Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat Mclaughlin, songwriters (Yola)
“I Don’t Wanna Ride The Rails No More” — Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

Best Americana Album:

Years To Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’
Tales Of America — J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire — Yola

Best Bluegrass Album:

Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland
Live In Prague, Czech Republic — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Toil, Tears & Trouble — The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Royal Traveller — Missy Raines
If You Can’t Stand The Heat — Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Kingfish — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men
Sitting On Top Of The Blues — Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home — Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class — Jontavious Willis

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
Venom & Faith — Larkin Poe
Brighter Days — Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Somebody Save Me — Sugaray Rayford
Keep On — Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album:

My Finest Work Yet — Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart — Che Apalache
Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin
Evening Machines — Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch — Joy Williams

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Kalawai’anui — Amy Hānaiali’i
When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs — Northern Cree
Good Time — Ranky Tanky
Recorded Live At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian Lullaby (Various Artists) — Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, Producers

Best Reggae Album:

Rapture — Koffee
As I Am — Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics — Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass Manipulation — Steel Pulse
More Work To Be Done — Third World

Best World Music Album:

Gece — Altin Gün
What Heat — Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
African Giant — Burna Boy
Fanm D’ayiti — Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
Celia — Angelique Kidjo

Best Children’s Music Album:

Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson
Flying High! — Caspar Babypants
I Love Rainy Days — Daniel Tashian
The Love — Alphabet Rockers
Winterland — The Okee Dokee Brothers

 

 

