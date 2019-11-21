Jonas Brothers’ Sucker, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Senorita: Here’s complete Grammy 2020 Nominations list

Image Source : TWITTER Here’s complete Grammy 2020 Nominations list

The biggest music night is just a month away and fans have already started gearing up to celebrate the winning moments of their favorite artists. On Wednesday, November 20, 15-time GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter, producer, and global superstar Alicia Keys, Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan and Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr. announced the complete nominations list in a press conference for the 62nd Grammy Awards. After 10 years, Jonas Brothers earned a nomination for their popular song Sucker, on the other hand, lovebirds Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello also bagged a nomination for their song Senorita.

Note: The Grammy Awards 2020 will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26th.

Here’s complete Grammy 2020 Nominations list

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the Year

“I, I” — Bon Iver

“Norman F—ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F—ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Sì — Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition) — Michael Bublé

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas — John Legend

Walls — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording:

“Linked” — Bonobo

“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers

“Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza & Goodboys

“Underwater” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

LP5 — Apparat

No Geography — The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) — Flume

Solace — Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather — Tycho

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Ancestral Recall — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation — Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! — Mark Guiliana

Elevate — Lettuce

Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance:

“Pretty Waste” — Bones UK

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard

“Woman” — Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” — Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance:

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” — Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” — Death Angel

“Bow Down” — I Prevail

“Unleashed” — Killswitch Engage

“7empest” — Tool

Best Rock Song:

“Fear Inoculum” — Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself A Try” — George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall” — Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album:

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

In The End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album:

U.F.O.F. — Big Theif

Assume Form — James Blake

i,i — Bon Iver

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Anima — Thom Yorke

Best R&B Performance:

“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo & Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Time Today” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” — India.Arie

“Jerome” — Lizzo

“Real Games” — Lucky Daye

“Built For Love” — PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song:

“Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

“Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn — Nao

Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album:

1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted — Lucky Daye

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

Paul — PJ Morton

Venture — Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance:

“Middle Child” — J.Cole

“Suge” — DaBaby

“Down Bad” — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy

“Clout” — Offset ft. Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Higher” — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby & Funna

“Panini” — Lil Nas X

“Ballin” — Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch

“The London” — Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song:

“Bad Idea” — Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses” — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake)

“A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)

“Racks In The Middle” — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)

“Suge” — Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy)

Best Rap Album:

Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

i am > i was — 21 Savage

IGOR — Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

Best Country Solo Performance:

“All Your’n” — Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” — Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” — Dan & Shay

“The Daughters” — Little Big Town

“Common” — Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song:

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, Songwriters (Ashley Mcbryde)

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna & Liz Rose, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, Songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album:

Desperate Man — Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth — Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker

Best New Age Album:

Fairy Dreams — David Arkenstone

Homage To Kindness — David Darling

Wings — Peter Kater

Verve — Sebastian Plano

Deva — Deva Premal

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

“Elsewhere” — Melissa Aldana, soloist

“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist

“Tomorrow Is The Question” — Julian Lage, soloist

“The Windup” — Brandford Marsalis, soloist

“Sightseeing” — Christian McBride, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together — Catherine Russell

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Ensemble Album:

Triple Helix — Anat Cohen Tentet

Dancer In Nowhere — Miho Hazama

Hiding Out — Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

The Omni-american Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band

One Day Wonder — Terraza Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Sorte!: Music By John Finbury — Thalma De Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche Con Rubén Blades — Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

Carib — David Sánchez

Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera — Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

“Love Theory”– Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Songwriter

“Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus” — Gloria Gaynor ft. Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, Songwriters

“See The Light” — Travis Greene ft. Jekalyn Carr

“Speak The Name” — Koryn Hawthorne ft. Natalie Grant

“This Is A Move (Live)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, Songwriters​

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

“Only Jesus” — Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

“God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“Haven’t Seen It Yet” — Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version)” — Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story” — Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album:

Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin

Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore

Settle Here — William Murphy

Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

I Know A Ghost — Crowder

Burn The Ships — for King & Country

Haven’t Seen It Yet — Danny Gokey

The Elements — TobyMac

Holy Roar — Chris Tomlin

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Deeper Roots: Where The Bluegrass

Grows — Steven Curtis Chapman

Testimony — Gloria Gaynor

Deeper Oceans — Joseph Habedank

His Name Is Jesus — Tim Menzies

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists) — Jerry Salley, producer

Best Latin Pop Album:

Vida — Luis Fonsi

11:11 — Maluma

Montaner — Ricardo Montaner

#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz

Fantasía — Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny

Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible — Flor De Toloache

Almadura — iLe

El Mal Querer – Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

Caminando — Joss Favela

Percepción — Intocable

Poco A Poco — La Energia Norteña

20 Aniversario — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Opus — Marc Anthony

Tiempo Al Tiempo — Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela — Vicente García

Literal — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola

Best American Roots Performance:

“Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles

“Father Mountain” — Calexico With Iron & Wine

“I’m On My Way” — Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

“Call My Name” — I’m With Her

“Faraway Look” — Yola

Best American Roots Song:

“Black Myself” — Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

“Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

“Crossing To Jerusalem” — Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

“Faraway Look” — Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat Mclaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

“I Don’t Wanna Ride The Rails No More” — Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

Best Americana Album:

Years To Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’

Tales Of America — J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire — Yola

Best Bluegrass Album:

Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland

Live In Prague, Czech Republic — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble — The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Royal Traveller — Missy Raines

If You Can’t Stand The Heat — Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Kingfish — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men

Sitting On Top Of The Blues — Bobby Rush

Baby, Please Come Home — Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular Class — Jontavious Willis

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

Venom & Faith — Larkin Poe

Brighter Days — Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Somebody Save Me — Sugaray Rayford

Keep On — Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album:

My Finest Work Yet — Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart — Che Apalache

Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin

Evening Machines — Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch — Joy Williams

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Kalawai’anui — Amy Hānaiali’i

When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs — Northern Cree

Good Time — Ranky Tanky

Recorded Live At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Rebirth Brass Band

Hawaiian Lullaby (Various Artists) — Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, Producers

Best Reggae Album:

Rapture — Koffee

As I Am — Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics — Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass Manipulation — Steel Pulse

More Work To Be Done — Third World

Best World Music Album:

Gece — Altin Gün

What Heat — Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

African Giant — Burna Boy

Fanm D’ayiti — Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

Celia — Angelique Kidjo

Best Children’s Music Album:

Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson

Flying High! — Caspar Babypants

I Love Rainy Days — Daniel Tashian

The Love — Alphabet Rockers

Winterland — The Okee Dokee Brothers

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page