SEVEN teaser out: BTS Jungkook & Han So Hee fight on their date

BTS’ Jungkook has dropped a music video teaser for his upcoming solo single, Seven. The music video also features Han So-Hee and Jungkook. Along with the teaser, Hybe Labels has also mentioned that the song will also feature Grammy-nominated American rapper Latto.

Jungkook’s music video SEVEN will release on July 14. The song marks Jungkook’s first solo release since 2023. Jungkook’s last solo release was Dreamers, a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack.

As soon as the music video was dropped, fans could not keep calm as they reacted to Jungkook’s new music video teaser for the upcoming song Seven on YouTube. One wrote, "This is going to be astronomical! Jungkook, I love you and your talent. Another one commented, "Cannot wait for the song as teaser excited me to another level."

A fan said, "This song is going to be a hit. I can't wait to listen to this masterpiece. I know I'm gonna love it." One wrote, "After watching the teaser, I can't wait to see the main MV (music video). Please support Jungkook a lot for his hard work!" A comment also read, "I’m obsessed with this. I hope this era will be full of success and happiness for you, Jungkook."

The new single marks the first collaboration between Jungkook and Latto. Taking to Weverse last month, BigHit Music posted a statement sharing details about Seven. It titled the post, 'Jungkook solo digital single Seven release'. The statement read, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We are pleased to inform you about the release of Seven, the solo digital single by BTS member Jungkook. Seven is an invigorating summer song that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook's charm."

