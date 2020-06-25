Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RADHIKAMADAN,JASLEENROYAL Radhika Madan, Jasleen Royal recreate Lata Mangeshkar's 'Lag jaa gale'

Actress Radhika Madan and singer Jasleen Royal have collaborated to recreate the Lata Mangeshkar classic "Lag jaa gale". While Jasleen has lent her voice to the new version, Radhika has tried her hands on the keyboard. Sharing how the track was made during the coronavirus lockdown, Jasleen explained: "We picked 'Lag jaa gale' specifically since it is a deep-dyed classic that is a favourite of millions and continues to delight listeners of all ages."

She added: "Radhika enjoys playing the keyboard on and off, and because of the lockdown she had some spare time and she sent me sample videos of her jamming on the chords. I had an accordion that I had kept away for years, which I removed and started curating the introduction. We started exchanging notes on how we wanted the introduction to the track to be. Since it is an evergreen classic, we didn't want to interfere much with the soundscape."

"Infact one of the supplementary sounds we have used for organic texturing is the sweet chime of the trinkets, which Radhika had purchased from Udaipur during her (shoot of) 'Angrezi Medium'. For the video we got our respective house helps to assist us with the shooting and in a fortnight, we were ready with the final edit," Jasleen recalled.

Learning a musical instrument has always been on Radhika's bucket list, and she feels extremely happy to be a part of the rendition of "Lag ja gale".

"I love music, and learning an instrument has always been on my bucket list. I chose to pursue the piano during this lockdown. I have been practicing and trying to perfect that craft. 'Lag jaa gale' was a song I could resonate with this at this point. Everything is so uncertain that you don't know what is in store for you tomorrow. Jasleen saw my pictures and videos during this lockdown, as I played the piano. We just thought why not collaborate and do something exciting. It's been lovely collaborating with her and she has been extremely helpful, and has guided me through the entire piece with keys and chords and the overall conceptualisation," said Radhika.

The original song sung by Mangeshkar featured in the 1964 film "Woh Kaun Thi". It was composed by Madan Mohan on lyrics by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan. The song is filmed on Sadhana in the film.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage