Podcasts voiced by Bollywood celebs to keep your dose of entertainment going

India’s love for all things Bollywood and TV - the drama, the romance, the emotions - has been steady. The faces that brought us some of the most popular shows and movies, are now the voices behind India’s growing obsession - podcasts. As a medium that is intimate, podcasts are giving listeners the opportunity to connect with their favourites from the entertainment industry in a fresh, but equally engaging way. Here are four such audio shows we recommend you check out!

Calling Karan

Can anything remotely related to Bollywood exclude a mention of Karan Johar? We think not. Following the success of his radio show, the renowned director, actor, producer, screenwriter, designer and television personality (Phew! That’s a lot), has now made his way onto podcasts. Karan takes on the role of a confidant as he advises listeners on matters of the heart and relationships.

ACP Gautam

This one is for our crime thriller fans. The weekly podcast is voiced by actor Ronit Roy, as he takes listeners through his illustrious career as inspector ACP Gautam. Want to picture it? Think of a brooding, but sincere and likeable cop, out to solve the complicated crime cases. Each episode reveals a new, heinous crime committed in the city of New Delhi in the ‘90s, while unveiling dark secrets about ACP Gautam’s complicated past. Ready to be hooked?

Virus 2062

Bollywood’s power couple - Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, play protagonists in this 10-episode Hindi audio thriller that will transport you to another dimension. An intriguing blend of nail-biting cliffhangers and sci-fi, this podcast is about a psychiatric patient who travels back in time to meet with a psychiatrist, and potentially save the world from a fatal virus that could end life as we know it. Intense, right?

Ruk Jaana Nahi

This is a Spotify Original that was released during the second COVID wave in the country, and sought to recognize and put the spotlight on the selfless everyday heroes who stood up to help others in difficult times. The podcast engages listeners with conversations between actor Rajkummar Rao and phenomenal individuals who share their brave stories of hope and humanity

These podcasts can be streamed on Spotify.