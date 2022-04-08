BTS Las Vegas Concerts 2022: Where to watch, buy last-minute tickets of 'Permission To Dance On Stage'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL BTS Las Vegas Concerts 2022: Where to watch in India

While BTS could not take home a Grammy for their popular song 'Butter' this year, their electrifying performance at the most coveted music award ceremony was all everybody could talk about. With the promise that the K-pop band will be back next year with another otherworldly performance, BTS is gearing up to take the Las Vegas audience by a storm. The Bangtan Boys will be performing at four gigantic "Permission to Dance On Stage" concerts in the city in front of an ARMY of 65,000. The shows were sold out immediately and fans are just waiting to witness those breathtaking dance moves by Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

While all the venues of BTS' "Permission to Dance On Stage" concerts are sold out, fans can still watch the show online. Here are all the details about the concert-

BTS Las Vegas Concert Date, Time and Venue

The Bangtan Boys including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.will be performing in Las Vegas on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16, 2022.

The concert will be held at MGM Garden Arena & Allegiant Stadium locations.

April 8, 2022 – 7:30 PM (PST), 8:00 AM (IST)

April 9, 2022 – 7:30 PM (PST), 8:00 AM (IST)

April 15, 2022 – 7:30 PM (PST), 8:00 AM (IST)

April 16, 2022 – 7:30 PM (PST), 8:00 AM (IST)

How to book online tickets for BTS Las Vegas Concert

Those who cannot attend the concert in Las Vegas can watch it online. However, for the same you will have to buy tickets from Weverse shop. Log in using the Weverse account and validate your ticket by clicking on the 'Validate Ticket' button. Confirm your purchase and enjoy the performance by BTS virtually.

After attending the Grammys, BTS have been enjoying their stay in Las Vegas. The band members have been sharing many pictures and videos from their day outs and rehearsals. Recently, J-Jope shared a video from their practice that excited the fans. In the video, the group is seen dancing as "Permission to Dance" plays in the backdrop.

Other members including Jungkook, V (Taehyung) also shared their photos from Las Vegas. Check them out here-