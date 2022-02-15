Beast: Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde dazzle in first single 'Arabic Kuthu'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAJASEKAR Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde song 'Arabic Kuthu' out

Superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde have set the dance floor on fire in the first single 'Arabic Kuthu' of their upcoming Tamil film 'Beast'. The makers of the much-awaited film unveiled the song on Valentine's Day on Monday. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the upbeat number is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi. The lyrics of the song are penned by SivaKarthikeyan. The foot-tapping number took the Internet by storm.

The upcoming Tamil-language movie is a comedy-action thriller, being written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. While sharing the video link, Director Nelson tweeted, "'Arabic Kuthu' here it is … Thank you Sivakartikeyan for the cool and jolly lyrics. Rock star Anirudh-superb stuff.Super cool Pooja Hegde. Dashing Thalapathy Vijay sir."

"Beast", which is Pooja Hegde’s first film with Vijay Thalapathy, went on floors earlier this year. Last week, the director had revealed via social media that the team has completed 100 days of shooting. The film is scheduled to release in 2022.

Hegde, who returns to Tamil films after a gap of nine years, said she thoroughly enjoyed working on "Beast". "It’s been great working on 'Beast' because everyone is so lively and it felt like a vacation while we were shooting. It has been an absolute pleasure to be on the sets, we have loved so much making the film. And I hope you guys will laugh as well. In typical Nelson and Vijay sir’s style, this film is going to be entertainment. Sadly, today is my last day for ‘Beast’, it’s a shoot wrap for my portion," the 31-year-old actress said.