Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yo Yo Honey Singh is back to the base with the song ‘Bhangra Hip-Hop’

Yo Yo Honey Singh is known in every household as he taught the meaning of rap music and gave back to back Punjabi hits. all his fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback and yes the wait is finally over! Yo Yo Honey Singh is coming up with his song, "Bhangra Hip Hop" which will surely make you tap your feat and jump down on the dance floor.

Honey Singh shared, “Welcome to Punjab. After Cuba, we are straight away to Punjab, baby. What’s better than Punjab. After shooting videos internationally in Cuba, America, UK, and Australia. We are back to Punjab. We are getting so much love from the fans and we are preparing so hard. Approximately we have 250 people from the crew working on this song. This is how we do it.”

According to the reports, Honey Singh has been really working hard to shoot the song in his hometown. The song will give the flavours of Punjab and will sprinkle the ethnic touch. All his fans are loaded with excitement for the release of the song.

Honey Singh is known for songs like Dil Chori, Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, Love Dose, Sunny Sunny and many more!

