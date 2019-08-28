Ed Sheeran to take a break from music projects and concerts

Ed Sheeran to take a break from music

"Photograph" singer Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be taking an 18-month break from music projects and concerts. The 28-year-old singer shared the news during the final gig of his 'Divide' tour in his home town of Ipswich, reported metro.co.uk.

"As you may or may not know, I've been on the 'Divide' tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months," Sheeran said during his performance.

During his break, the singer said his focus is on spending quality time with his family and wife Cherry Seaborm, whom he married in December 2018. "I was told before I came on that now at the end of this tour I’ve played to nine million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever," Sheeran said.

"It’s been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you’re breaking up with a girlfriend that you’ve been with for years. It sounds odd but it has been a long tour," he added.

Sheeran's two-and-a-half-year-long "Divide Tour" ended on Monday, clocking up a staggering 260 shows.

