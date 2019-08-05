Prabhas charged Rs 100 crore for Saaho?

Prabhas charged Rs 100 crore for action-drama Saaho?

Saaho is one of the much-awaited movies of this year. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Prabhas back on the silver screen after a long gap. The superstar, who is enjoying pan-India stardom after the gigantic success of Baahubali franchise, will be seen performing some high-octane action stunts in Saaho. The movie directed by Sujeeth also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi in significant roles.

Touted to be a spy-thriller, the movie was earlier slated to release this Independence Day. Later, makers announced that Saaho has been postponed to August 30 due to some technical issues. Saaho is a big-budget movie and makers don't want to leave any stones unturned to make it a film worth-remembering.

As Saaho is inching closer to its release, reports regarding Prabhas' whopping fee are making the rounds in the industry. A report in India Today mentioned that the Baahubali actor has charged Rs 100 crore for Saaho. If this is true, then Prabhas is now highest-paid Indian actor defeating stars such as Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Having said that, there is no confirmation regarding the same. Neither the actor nor the makers have opened up about the rumours. Earlier, reports claimed that Prabhas also owns a share in Saaho's profit.

Meanwhile, grapevine is abuzz with rumours of Prabhas tying the knot with US-based businessman's daughter post-Saaho release.

Saaho is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Makers have already released two songs featuring Prabhas and Shraddha. For unversed, the movie marks Shraddha's debut in South or Telugu film industry, to be precise.