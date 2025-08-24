'Twelve’ K-drama Ep 1 premiered, Ep 2 airs today: Cast, plot, streaming info

If you love K-dramas filled with fantasy, superhero action and mystery, then the new series ‘Twelve’ is one to watch. Episode 1 premiered yesterday, August 23, 2025, and Episode 2 airs today, August 24, 2025.
The show will continue with a weekly run of 8 episodes, airing across weekends. Here’s everything you need to know about the release, cast, plot and where to watch.
‘Twelve’ K-drama Episode 1 premiered on August 23, 2025
The much-awaited premiere of Episode 1 took place yesterday on KBS2 in South Korea and U+ mobile TV streaming. Fans were introduced to a world of celestial warriors, myth, and dark forces in a thrilling start.
‘Twelve’ Episode 2 release date and time
Episode 2 of ‘Twelve’ airs today, August 24, 2025, on KBS2 at 21:20 KST.
Equivalent timings:
- India: 5:50 PM IST
- UK: 1:20 AM BST (next day)
‘Twelve’ K-drama cast
The drama features a star-studded cast:
- Ma Dong-seok as Tae San
- Park Hyung-sik as O Gwi
- Seo In-guk as Won Seung
- Lee Joo-bin as Mi-Reu
- Sung Dong-il as Ma-Rok
- Go Gyu-pil as Do-Ni
- Kang Mi-na as Kang-ji
- Ahn Ji-hye as Mal-Sook
Where to watch ‘Twelve’ episodes 1–2
- South Korea: KBS2 (broadcast) and U+ mobile TV (streaming)
- International: Disney+Hotstar
- India: Jio Hotstar
‘Twelve’ K-drama plot
‘Twelve’ is a fantasy-action story about 12 celestial warriors, each representing a zodiac animal, who return to Earth to battle rising dark forces. As tensions grow, humanity’s survival depends on whether these warriors can stand united—or turn against one another.
