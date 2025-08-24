'Twelve’ K-drama Ep 1 premiered, Ep 2 airs today: Cast, plot, streaming info Episode 1 of ‘Twelve’ K-drama premiered yesterday, August 23. Episode 2 airs today, August 24, 2025. Here’s the cast, plot and where to stream the series.

If you love K-dramas filled with fantasy, superhero action and mystery, then the new series ‘Twelve’ is one to watch. Episode 1 premiered yesterday, August 23, 2025, and Episode 2 airs today, August 24, 2025.

The show will continue with a weekly run of 8 episodes, airing across weekends. Here’s everything you need to know about the release, cast, plot and where to watch.

‘Twelve’ K-drama Episode 1 premiered on August 23, 2025

The much-awaited premiere of Episode 1 took place yesterday on KBS2 in South Korea and U+ mobile TV streaming. Fans were introduced to a world of celestial warriors, myth, and dark forces in a thrilling start.

‘Twelve’ Episode 2 release date and time

Episode 2 of ‘Twelve’ airs today, August 24, 2025, on KBS2 at 21:20 KST.

Equivalent timings:

India: 5:50 PM IST

5:50 PM IST UK: 1:20 AM BST (next day)

‘Twelve’ K-drama cast

The drama features a star-studded cast:

Ma Dong-seok as Tae San

Park Hyung-sik as O Gwi

Seo In-guk as Won Seung

Lee Joo-bin as Mi-Reu

Sung Dong-il as Ma-Rok

Go Gyu-pil as Do-Ni

Kang Mi-na as Kang-ji

Ahn Ji-hye as Mal-Sook

Where to watch ‘Twelve’ episodes 1–2

South Korea: KBS2 (broadcast) and U+ mobile TV (streaming)

KBS2 (broadcast) and U+ mobile TV (streaming) International: Disney+Hotstar

Disney+Hotstar India: Jio Hotstar

‘Twelve’ K-drama plot

‘Twelve’ is a fantasy-action story about 12 celestial warriors, each representing a zodiac animal, who return to Earth to battle rising dark forces. As tensions grow, humanity’s survival depends on whether these warriors can stand united—or turn against one another.

