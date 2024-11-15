Love Your Enemy to The Trunk, 5 upcoming Korean dramas to watch on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE upcoming Korean dramas

November 2024 is still left with 15 days and fans of Korean drama still have plenty of upcoming new shows to keep them busy in the rest of the month. This month began with Kim Se-jeong and Lee Jong-won-starrer Brewing Love, which premiered on Viki. Later, the much-awaited show Gangnam B-Side, starring Jo Woo-jin and Ji Chang-wook, arrived on Disney Plus Hotstar. Check out the list of upcoming Korean dramas that will keep you hooked in November 2024.

Parole Examiner Lee

The 12-episode Korean show stars Go Soo, Kwon Yu-ri, Baek Ji-won, and Lee Hak-joo in key roles. Directed by Yoon Sang-ho, the show will premiere on Rakuten Viki on November 18. It revolves around a parole officer, who has the responsibility of deciding whether the prisoners will be released or not.

When the Phone Rings

Starring Yoo Yeon-seok, Chae Soo-bin, and Heo Nam-jun in important roles, the K-drama centres around the youngest Presidential spokesperson in Korea and a mute sign language interpreter, who look happily married from the outside but the two find their lives as an inconvenience. The 12-episode series will arrive on Netflix on November 22.

Love Your Enemy

Directed by Park Joon-hwa, the drama show revolves around high school sweethearts, who part ways after their bitter break up. The two reunites after 18 years and what happens next forms the cruz of the show. It will land on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 23.

The Trunk

The Trunk, starring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin in the lead roles, who enter marriage under a contract. They start navigating their feelings, a trunk washes ashore unveiling a mystery. The series will arrive on Netflix on November 29.

Marry You

The story of the 12-episode show revolves around a bachelor man, who leaves no stone unturned to avoid marriage. The romantic show will premiere on November 16, 2024.