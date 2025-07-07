Knock Off to Scandal, a look at upcoming Korean drama, know their OTT platforms too Read further to know about the upcoming Korean shows that you can watch on various OTT streaming platforms.

If you love watching Korean dramas which have gripping storylines, emotional depth, and visually stunning storytelling, then there's good news for you. The upcoming K-Dramas, which are going to be released in the second half of 2025, have everything covered. In this article, we have curated a list of Korean shows which deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Knock Off

Release date: 2025

Main cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Jo Bo-ah and Nara

Platform: Disney+

The crime drama series 'Knock Off' is about an ordinary man who lost his job during the IMF crisis. The Korean-language series features Kim Soo-hyun, Jo Bo-ah and Nara in the lead roles. However, the details regarding its release date are not known yet.

Dear X

Release date: 2025

Main cast: Kim You Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, Lee Yeol Eum, Kim Yoo Mi, and Hong Jong Hyun

Platform: TBA

The Korean series 'Dear X' is a thriller drama which focuses on the life of Baek A Jin, who learned to hide her emotions and manipulate others by looking into their hearts. The star cast of this K-drama includes Kim You Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, Lee Yeol Eum, Kim Yoo Mi, and Hong Jong Hyun in the lead roles.

100 Days of Lies

Release date: TBA

Main cast: Kim You Jung and Kim Hyun Joo

Platform: TBA

The Korean show '100 Days of Lies' tells the story of the best pickpocket in Gyeongseong, who goes undercover at the Japanese Government-General of Korea by dealing with the independence army and later becomes a spy. Directed by Yoo In Shik, the action thriller drama features Kim You Jung and Kim Hyun Joo in the lead roles.

Show Business

Release date: 2025

Main cast: Song Hye-Kyo, Gong Yoo, Seol Hyun, Cha Seung-Won, Lee Ha-Nee

Platform: Netflix

The period drama television series 'Show Business' is based within the South Korean entertainment industry, focusing on the 1960s through the 1980s. The Korean series is going to be released on the Netflix platform in 2025. It features Song Hye-Kyo, Gong Yoo, Seol Hyun, Cha Seung-Won, and Lee Ha-Nee in pivotal roles.

Scandal

Release date: 2026 (expected)

Main cast: Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook, Nana, Chani, and Han Sun Hwa

Platform: Netflix

The historical romantic drama series 'Scandal' is directed by Jung Ji Woo and features Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook, Nana, Chani, and Han Sun Hwa in the lead roles. It tells the story of a woman named Madam Jo (played by Son Ye Jin) who is unable to do anything because of the limitations placed on women. The plot continues when she proposes a temptation game with Jo Won (played by Ji Chang Wook).

