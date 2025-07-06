'The 8 Show' to 'Alice in Borderland', 5 shows to watch if you loved Korean survival thriller Squid Game Take a look at the shows which are similar to the hit Korean series 'Squid Game'. Also, check where you can watch these shows on OTT streaming platforms.



The third and final season of the most-watched Netflix series 'Squid Game' was released on June 27, 2025. The Korean thriller series took the world by storm with its gripping storyline and brutal games. For fans who are craving more high-octane drama and unexpected twists, here are five shows which will definitely give you a similar experience and adrenaline rush as Squid Game.

The 8 Show

The dark comedy psychological survival thriller 'The 8 Show' revolves around the story of eight contestants who take part in a reality competition to earn money. The Korean show is directed by Bae Jin Soo and features Park Hae-joon, Chun Woo-hee, Ryu Jun-yeol, Lee Joo-young, Park Jeong-min, Bae Sung-woo, Moon Jeong-hee, Yuuki Luna, Nicole Fong and Ell in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 7.2, the Korean web series is available to stream on the OTT giant, Netflix.

Squid Game: The Challenge

'Squid Game: The Challenge' is a British reality competition television show which is based on the hit survival thriller Korean series 'Squid Game'. Notably, the show has 456 players who are competing for 4.56 million USD. It features Jennie Kwan, Nick Martineau, Phill Cain and others as contestants. It can be watched on the streaming platform Netflix.

Night Has Come

The horror-suspense thriller 'Night Has Come' follows a group of high school students who go on a mandatory field trip and are forced to play a deadly Mafia game. The star cast of this Korean series includes Lee Jae-in, Kim Woo-seok, Choi Ye-Bin, Cha Woo-min, Ahn Jin-ho, Jung So-Ri, Song Byung-geun, Kang Seol, Hong Sung-pyo, Park Joo-won, Oh Jung Taek, Bae Jae-young and others in pivotal roles. If you are wondering where you can watch this show, then there's no need to worry, it is available on Viki.

The Devil's Plan

The Devil's Plan is a Korean reality competition show about intelligence where a total of 12 contestants play games with each other in order to win the ultimate cash prize. This K-drama stars Seungkwan, See Yoo-min, Kwak Joon-bin, Seo Dong-joo, Kwedo, Ha Seok-jin, Andrew Ge, Kevin Matsumoto, Sohui Yoon, Jung Hyun Gyu, Son Eun Yoo, Choi Hyun-joon, Seungmook Jung, Lee Si-won and others. With an IMDb rating of 8.3, the show can be watched on Netflix.

Alice in Borderland

The dystopian sci-fi psychological thriller 'Alice in Borderland' is a Japanese drama series where a group of people gets transported to a parallel and deserted version of the capital city, Tokyo. Created by Haro Aso, it features Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Nijiro Murakami, Eleanor Noble, Daniel Rindress Kay, Aya Asahina, Daniel Brochu, Juliette Gosselin, Ayaka Miyoshi, and others in the lead roles. Critics have given this show a total of 7.8 stars out of 10 on IMDb, and it is available to stream on Netflix.

