BTS star J-Hope sells property in Seoul, earns massive profit [Details]

South Korean singer Jung Ho-seok, widely known by his stage name J-Hope, is also a part of the famous boy band BTS. He has recently sold one of his properties. According to a popular K-media outlet, Nate News, South Korean singer J-Hope has reportedly signed a deal worth 4 billion KRW (approximately Rs 25 crore). Read further to learn about the property he sold for this substantial amount.

J-Hope, who made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, had purchased a property in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, in March this year at the price of 4 billion KRW (South Korean Won).

BTS' J-Hope sells his property for 4 billion KRW

Reportedly, the 30-year-old singer had earlier purchased the property for 1.26 billion KRW to 1.36 billion KRW. However, J-Hope has made a total profit of 2.70 billion KRW based on the house's actual valuation and the price at which it was sold after years. All of the information on his 84-square-meter Trimage apartment unit was revealed in the Supreme Court registry office's records.

It is significant to note that this is not the only property of BTS J-Hope at present. He still owns a 152-square-meter property in the same Trimage complex, the same place where he sold his property.

About J-Hope

For the unversed, BTS' J-Hope released his first solo mixtape titled 'Hope World' in 2018. The album was well received by the audience and critics at the time of its release. It is worth noting that J-Hope was the first member of BTS to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist. He rose to fame for his work like 'Chicken Noodle Soup' featuring Becky G, which debuted at number 81. However, this song has lyrics in Korean, Spanish, and English.

