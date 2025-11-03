Who is Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend Jim Curtis? Here’s everything to know about him Jennifer Aniston has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, leaving fans excited about her latest relationship. Here's all you need to know about the Friends star's beau.

New Delhi:

On morning morning (in India), November 3, Jennifer Aniston left her fans gushing. Wonder why? Well, it's not everyday that the Friends actor makes her relationship public. Jennifer is dating Jim Curtis, an author, who has no connection to films.

Jennifer and Jim have an age-gap of seven years, however, sources close to the couple have shared that they remain unbothered by it.

What did Jennifer Aniston post?

Jennifer Aniston posted a black-and-white photo with boyfriend Jim Curtis to wish him on birthday. In the picture, Aniston hugged Curtis from behind. "Happy birthday my love Cherished," she wrote as her caption. The photo, posted roughly around 12 hours ago, has received over a million likes alone (at the time of publishing the article). Take a look:

Taking to the comment section, fans celebrated new beginnings in Jennifer Aniston's life. They wrote, "You can't imagine how happy I am to see you with someone as amazing as you! cutest couple", "You are GLOWING! you go girl, you have us cheering for you forever n always", "I cannot even explain how happy I am to see you happy my Jen Jen", "This post just made my whole week and it’s not even Monday yet", and others.

Who is Jim Curtis, Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend?

Jim Curtis is a well-known hypnotherapist, life coach, and author of 'The Stimulati Experience' and 'Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide – A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness'. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has also held executive roles at leading health and wellness platforms such as WebMD, Everyday Health, HealthCentral, and The Institute for Integrative Nutrition - a prominent holistic nutrition school. His LinkedIn description, too, will give you a fair idea of his career: "As an Executive, Board Director and Advisor, Author, Keynote Speaker, and Business Consultant, I enjoy diverse roles and experiences all driven by one idea: the belief that contribution is what truly defines your meaning and purpose in life. Purpose by design."

What is the age gap between Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis?

Jennifer Aniston was born in February 11, 1969, in Los Angeles. Jim Curtis is reported to be around 49 years old. The age gap between them is approximately seven years.

Previously, Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt for five years (2000-2005). In 2011, she dated actor-director Justin Theroux briefly, and soon after, got engaged. They got married in 2015, but split three years later, in 2018.

Also read: Jennifer Aniston addresses affair rumours with Barack Obama: 'I know Michelle more...' | WATCH