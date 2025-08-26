Who is Taylor Swift's fiance, Travis Kelce? Know their joint net worth Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26. Read further to know about their joint net worth.

New Delhi:

Taylor Swift has surprised the world by announcing her engagement to boyfriend Travis Kelce. The two have been known to be together in public for more than two years now and the Emmy award-winner broke the internet with her engagement photos.

Both 35-year-olds will soon be exchanging vows at the aisle. But do you know who Travis Kelce is and how much his estimated net worth is? Read further to know everything.

Who is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce is a football player. Apart from this, he is the founder of 'The Color Brand'. He is also the host of 'New Height Show'. His relationship with Taylor Swifter started in July 2023. That is, the relationship between the two has lasted more than two years.

Taylor and Travis' net worth

As of 2025, Kelce's estimated net worth is $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His salary is approximately $94 million, making him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.

According to the same site, Taylor Swift has formally achieved an unparalleled milestone in the music industry. With an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion as of August 2025, she is the wealthiest female musician globally.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce' love story

During Taylor's Eras Tour in 2023, Travis tried to give her a friendship bracelet, on which his phone number was written. However, he failed in this. After this, Travis openly mentioned his affection for Taylor Swifter in his podcast 'New Height'.

Later, both of them started supporting each other's work and it went official when Taylor went to watch Travis' football match. Now their journey has reached to engagement and they will soon get married.

It's safe to say that Taylor's wedding look will definitely be one of the most talked about celebrity wedding looks.

