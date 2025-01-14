Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore to Billy Crystal, Hollywood stars who lost their homes in Los Angeles wildfire

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM List of Hollywood stars who lost their homes in Los Angeles wildfire

The fire in the Los Angeles forest has caused a lot of devastation. The wildfire has engulfed more than 4000 buildings so far. According to media reports, so far more than 1,30,000 people have had to flee their homes to escape the fire. Not only the common people have been affected by this devastating incident, but the luxurious houses of many big Hollywood stars have also been reduced to ashes. Let us know about the prominent celebrities who were affected by this fire.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton recently shared the news of her Malibu house burning on Instagram. She wrote, "It is heartbreaking to know that today many people are waking up without the place they call home." Paris Hilton bought this house in the year 2021 for more than $ 8 million. This house was very special to her, as it was here that her son Phoenix took his first steps.

Mandy Moore

Actress Mandy Moore shared a video of burnt buildings and smoke-filled skies in her Altadena neighbourhood on Instagram a while back. She wrote, "This is Altadena. Completely devastated. My sweet home. I am so sad for those who lost so much." In this post, Mandy also shared that her children's school and their favourite restaurants have also burned down in this fire.

Billy Crystal

Hollywood veteran actor Billy Crystal and his wife Janis lost their home of 45 years. He said, "Here we raised our children and grandchildren. Every corner of our home was filled with love. These beautiful memories can never be forgotten."

Cary Elwes

'The Princess Bride' actor Cary Elwes confirmed that his Palisades home was reduced to ashes in the fire. He wrote, "We are sad to lose our home, but we are grateful to have survived this devastating fire."

Cameron Mathison

Actor Cameron Mathison shared an Instagram video after his house burned down, in which he was seen walking through the burned remains of his house.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

TV show 'The Hills' stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag also lost their homes in the fire. Spencer Pratt shared on Snapchat about quickly moving out of the house and losing his designer clothes. At the same time, Heidi Montag shared a video of buying new bedding and toys.

James Woods

In an interview, James Woods said, "One day you are swimming in the swimming pool and the next day everything is gone." He also said that he helped his 94-year-old neighbour and saved her from the fire.

Melissa Rivers and others

Melissa Rivers shared during a conversation that she and her family have also been affected by this fire. Apart from these celebrities, stars like Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Ricki Lake and Jhene Aiko have also been affected by the ongoing wildfire.

