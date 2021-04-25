Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OSCARSLIVE Oscars 2021: When and where to watch 93rd Academy Awards in India

Oscars 2021 is knocking at our doorstep and will take place Sunday, April 25, 2021. The ceremony will be fully in-person with social distancing rules intact and will be conducted at two locations in Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre. The latter has been the home of Oscars since 2001. Mank leads the ceremony this year with 10 nominations. The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 follow it with six nominations each.

Where to watch Oscars 2021?

The ceremony will stream live as it happens in Los Angeles on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Although in the US the event will take place on Sunday night, in India the timing is Monday, 5:30 am to 8:30 am. The awards will be live telecasted on various platforms like Star World, Star Movies, Star Movies HD. It will also air on the official website of Oscars: oscars.com. Apart from this, it will also be streamed on the social media platform of Oscars.

An abbreviated red carpet will take place that will include three photographers and a limited number of press outlets doing interviews, including ABC News, KABC and E!. International outlets will be from Japan, Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Brazil, Spain, Mexico and Australia. There will be at least seven feet between reporters and interviewees.

In addition to virtual press-conference-style interviews backstage, winners will have the opportunity to do virtual interviews with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' as well as Lara Spencer of 'Good Morning America'.

Earlier, the Oscar nominations were announced live by Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas.