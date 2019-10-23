Nicki Minaj secretly weds Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj weds Kenneth Petty

Rapper Nicki Minaj's fans were in for a shock when they read her latest Instagram post, where she has revealed that she has already secretly married Kenneth Petty.

On June 21, Nicki had declared on radio that she and her boyfriend Kenneth had obtained their marriage license, according to a report in spotboye.com. She had added that they would get married within 90 days.

Nicki's new Instagram post has a video that confirms the secret wedding.

"Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10.21.19," she wrote as caption with the video. The date refers to the fact that she shared the post on October 21.

Onika Tanya Maraj is Nicki Minaj's real name.

In the video, there are two mugs on a coffee table with "Mr" and "Mrsa imprinted on the side. Then there is a visual of two baseball caps that read "Bride" and "Groom"-- one in white and the other black.

Wishes poured in for Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper Minaj from her Hollywood friends shortly after she put up the post.