Lollapalooza 2025: Shawn Mendes spotted shopping In Mumbai ahead of event Shawn Mendes explores Mumbai ahead of his debut performance at Lollapalooza 2025, sparking excitement among fans ahead of the festival.

International pop sensation Shawn Mendes is in Mumbai ahead of his much-anticipated performance at the Lollapalooza 2025 music festival. The singer, known for hits like Senorita and Stitches, arrived in the city a few days before the event, taking some time to explore Mumbai’s vibrant streets.

Ahead of the show, Mendes was spotted shopping at the bustling Colaba Causeway market in South Mumbai. Dressed casually in a white vest and beige corduroy pants, Mendes blended in with the crowds as he browsed through various items. In a viral video shared on social media, the singer was seen checking out footwear at a local shop, while another video shows him posing with excited fans who gathered to catch a glimpse of the pop star.

The sight of the pop idol exploring the city has set social media buzzing, with numerous clips and photos of his visit circulating among fans. Many are thrilled that Mendes is embracing the local culture during his stay, giving his Indian fans a chance to interact with him ahead of his Lollapalooza performance.

Mendes' appearance in Mumbai has added to the excitement surrounding his debut performance at the Lollapalooza festival. The event, which will take place on March 8-9 at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, promises an unforgettable lineup of global superstars. Apart from Mendes, music fans will also get to see legendary punk-rock band Green Day, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, and indie-pop band Glass Animals, among others.

The two-day festival will feature an eclectic mix of international and Indian artists, including Zedd, Nothing But Thieves, Raftaar, and homegrown talents like Spryk, Talwiinder, and Begum. Mendes’ performance is one of the most eagerly anticipated moments of the festival, with fans looking forward to hearing some of his chart-topping tracks like Treat You Better and In My Blood.

As the festival draws closer, excitement continues to build, with music lovers eagerly awaiting what promises to be a memorable weekend in Mumbai.