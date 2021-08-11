Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ISAWITFIRST Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating? FRIENDS fans have hilarious reactions

Ross and Rachel from FRIENDS have been one of the most real love stories one can relate to. Over the years, fans have rooted for the two actors Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, playing Rachel Green and Ross Geller respectively, to fall in love in the real-life as well. During the Friends Reunion, the duo revealed that they had a crush on each other during the early days of shooting the sitcom. Now, the rumours have it that the duo is rekindling their chemistry and dating.

According to the reports in Closer, it is said that Jennifer and David felt the spark again between them and have been spending time together lately. The report read, "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing."

The report further stated, "They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

Their fans are delighted with the rumours and wishing that it is true. From reacting with Janice's signature 'OMG' from Friends to Phoebe's 'excitement jumps,' fans have been showing their excitement in different ways. A fan even stated, "If David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are legit dating I think this is the one chance we have as a planet for world peace." Have a look-

Meanwhile, the Friends: The Reunion aired on HBO Max in may after being delayed due to the Covid pandemic. It was supposed to be shot in Feb 2020 originally. Besides, the original leading cast, the reunion special also featured guest stars including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

