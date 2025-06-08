Harry Potter cast then and now: A look at JK Rowling's OG cast ahead of HBO series release Harry Potter has been one of the most hit franchises to date. Even today, the stars of this film are known for their character names. Let us tell you where the stars of Harry Potter are today.

New Delhi:

There are very few Hollywood film franchises that have a strong fan base in India. Harry Potter is one of them. All the films of this franchise have been hits in India. Apart from the story of the film, great sets, cinematography and visual effects, the star cast of Harry Potter is also amazing. All the stars of Harry Potter became popular among the audience due to their characters. Be it Hermione or Ron in Harry Potter, based on JK Rowling's novel, all the actors of the film became immortal among the audience due to their characters. This franchise started in the year 2001, and its last part came in 2011. In these 14 years, where is the star cast of Harry Potter now, let us tell you.

Harry Potter - Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe was just 11 years old when he joined Harry Potter and became its face. After being a part of the series for a decade, he worked in films like Swiss Army Man, The Woman in Black and Weird: The Al Yankovic.

Hermione Granger - Emma Watson

Emma Watson, who played Harry Potter's intelligent girl Hermione Granger, made a name in cinema at a young age. Apart from being a part of this franchise, she worked in many great films like Beauty and the Beast and Little Women.

Ron Weasley - Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint, who played Harry Potter's innocent Ron, stays a little away from the limelight compared to other stars. After getting fame from Harry Potter, the actor took a break and then made a comeback with the Servant and Sick Note TV shows.

Draco Malfoy - Tom Felton

Daco Malfi, aka Tom Felton, who played the naughtiest kid in Hogwarts, also got lucky with Harry Potter. After this show, he did movies like The Flash and also tried his hand at music.

Lord Voldemort - Ralph Fiennes

The actor behind the face of Lord Voldemort, the villain of Harry Potter, was Ralph Fiennes. He played his role very strongly. He has appeared in The Grand Buddahpast Hotel, Skyfall and The Menagerie.

Sirius Black - Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman, who played the character of Sirius Black in Harry Potter, is a famous face in Hollywood. He has also appeared in The Darkest Heart and Mank and Slow Horses. He has also won an Oscar.

Remus Lupin - David Thewlis

David Thewlis has played the character of Remus Lupin, one of the most loved characters of the series. After this, he also worked in Fargo, Wonder Woman and The Sandman. He has become a hero as well as a villain on screen.

These Harry Potter actors are no more

Many stars of Harry Potter played important roles in the franchise. But some of them are no longer in this world today.

Alan Rickman - Snape

Richard Harris and Michael Gambon - Dumbledore

Helen McCrory - Narcissa

Robbie Coltrane - Hagrid

John Hurt - Ollivander

Richard Griffiths - Uncle Vernon

Maggie Smith - Professor Minerva McGonagall

After 14 years, a new series of Harry Potter is starting in which a new star cast will be seen. Recently, HBO announced the new part of the Harry Potter franchise through a post. It is expected that the story of the new film will move forward with the children of Harry, Ron and Hermione.

Also Read: 1963 historical-drama that bombed at box office but won 4 Oscars, was made with 44 million USD budget