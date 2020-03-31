GOT fame Emilia Clarke aka Queen Daenerys promises virtual dinner date in exchange for COVID-19 donation

"Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke has offered a dinner date to people donating money to SameYou, her charity that supports those recovering from brain injuries and strokes, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The new initiative by the foundation aims to help the National Health Service, the publicly funded healthcare system of the UK, free up beds for coronavirus patients by helping people recover from brain injuries at home.
In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, Clarke said 12 donors will be randomly selected from around the world for a virtual dinner with her. "We'll cook it together and eat it together. And we will discuss lots of things isolation and fear and also funny videos. And, you know, the fact that I can't really cook. So it's going to be fun," the 33-year-old said in the clip. Clarke has set the donation amount to 250,000 pounds.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Dearest ones, from my isolation booth I write to you with a plea for help! Due to the current frightening and ever changing coronavirus emergency please would you help me raise £250,000, by donating through the link in my Bio, to provide stroke and brain injury patients with essential support!! This fund will also help in freeing up the hospital beds needed to deal with the pandemic, to care for those who also need a space to heal. 100% of your generosity will fund virtual rehab clinic support in the coming weeks... a very big task and a very big ask but you are all very big hearted souls so I know you’ll want to help me help them! ❤️🏆❤️ @sameyouorg #togethertogethertogether
The drive is in partnership with the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Massachusetts and the University College London Hospital.
"We are creating a virtual rehabilitation clinic so brain injury survivors have somewhere to go and somewhere to feel safe and somewhere to not feel so alone and isolated, which I think is a good thing. We need to do all we can to release as many beds as possible to free up our hardworking NHS," Clarke said.
The actor founded SameYou after revealing that she had suffered from two brain aneurysms in the early days of "Game of Thrones".
Over the weekend, "X-Men" star James McAvoy donated 275,000 pounds to the NHS to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
