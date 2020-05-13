Ellie Kemper recalls kissing Daniel Radcliffe, says, 'felt so bad he had to kiss old pregnant lady'

Image Source : DANIELRADCLIFFEACTOR, ELLIE KEMPER/INSTA During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres" show, Ellie opened up about kissing her co-star Daniel Radcliffe

Actress Ellie Kemper says kissing Daniel Radcliffe for a scene felt wrong. The two actors puckered up in the upcoming digital show, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend". During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres" show, the actress opened up about kissing her co-star in the show, reports eonline.com. "Oh my gosh, I kissed him multiple times, Ellen," Kemper told the host Ellen DeGeneres. "And I felt so bad for him. Because A, I'm three times as old he is. But B, I was pregnant at the time of us shooting. And I just -- felt so bad he had to kiss this old pregnant lady over and over again," added the 40-year-old.

The actress gave birth to her second child back in October last year.

"And there was a moment when he, like, grazed my belly. And I was like first, it felt wrong, but I also... he's a trooper. He's very lovely. I'm sure you've met him. He's a class act," she said.

The upcoming Netflix show is an "interactive special". Kemper said that it will be titled "Kimmy Vs. The Reverend" and the episode will let viewers choose their own adventure and decide which path they want the show's character to take.

