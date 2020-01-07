Christian Bale to star in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Christian Bale

Actor Christian Bale is in negotiations to join Marvel Studios "Thor: Love and Thunder". If the deal is sealed, it would be Bale's first big franchise movie since his final performance as Bruce Wayne (Batman) in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises", reports variety.com.

The fourth film in the "Thor" franchise, which is slated to open on November 5, 2021, will be directed by "Thor: Ragnarok" filmmaker Taika Waititi, with Chris Hemsworth playing the titular superhero. Actress Tessa Thompson will also be reprising her role from "Ragnarok" as Valkyrie.

Natalie Portman will be returning to the franchise for the first time since 2013's "Thor: The Dark World".

It's unclear what role Bale would be playing in the film.

At the San Diego Comic Con last year, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said that Portman's Jane Foster will take up Thor's hammer Mjolnir in "Love and Thunder", and take up the persona of the Mighty Thor.

If the film follows the comics, Foster could end up battling Cul, aka the God of Fear, and also Thor's uncle. Cul is expected to be a strong villain for "Love and Thunder" and Bale could be a prime candidate to play him.