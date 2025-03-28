Adolescence 15-year-old star Owen Cooper set for Hollywood debut in Wuthering Heights Owen Cooper, breakout star of Adolescence, is set to make his Hollywood debut as young Heathcliff in the upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Owen Cooper, the 15-year-old actor who made waves with his breakout performance in Adolescence, is quickly becoming one of 2025's most talked-about young stars. His compelling portrayal of a teenager accused of murder in Stephen Graham’s Adolescence has earned him global recognition, leaving audiences eager to see what comes next for the talented actor. And the wait is nearly over as Cooper gears up for his big Hollywood debut.

After captivating viewers in Adolescence, Cooper is set to star in Wuthering Heights, a highly anticipated Gothic psychological drama based on Emily Brontë's classic 1847 novel. Directed by Emerald Fennell, known for her work on Saltburn, the film promises to bring fresh life to the timeless love story of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

In Wuthering Heights, Cooper will play the younger version of Heathcliff, joining an impressive cast that includes Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Robbie and Elordi, who will portray the iconic couple, Catherine and Heathcliff. Produced by Robbie and Fennell, the film is set for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.

Cooper's path to Wuthering Heights was influenced by his work in Adolescence and his collaboration with co-star Stephen Graham. In an interview with Variety, Cooper shared how Graham’s recommendation led to his casting in the film: “Yeah, Stephen recommended me to his agent. So Maddi [Bonura, from Independent Talent] came and watched a bit of episode one [of Adolescence], and I got Wuthering Heights from that!”

Off-screen, Cooper has formed a friendly bond with his new co-stars, Robbie and Elordi, and spoke fondly of their time on set. “Yeah, we’d always speak in the makeup chair. Jacob’s lovely. He’s always chatting to everyone. And same as Margot. Margot is lovely as well.”

With Wuthering Heights on the horizon, Owen Cooper is poised to become a household name. His talent and hard work have already captured the attention of both industry veterans and fans alike, and the world is eagerly awaiting what’s next for this rising star.