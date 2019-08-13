Image Source : INSTAGRAM Liam Hemsworth confirms separation from Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth on Tuesday broke his silence on his split from Miley Cyrus saying he wished the singer "health and happiness". The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram to speak out about the couple's separation barely seven months after they tied the knot in a private ceremony.

"Hi all, just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," Liam wrote alongside a picture of a sunset at the beach. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love," he added.

A representative of Miley, 26, confirmed the news to People magazine over the weekend. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the rep said in a statement.

On Monday, the singer apparently addressed the break-up in a social media post, saying "change is inevitable" and it is futile to fight evolution.

