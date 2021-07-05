Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ZAHAAN KAPOOR, ADITYA RAWAL Zahaan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal to star in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller

Actor Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahaan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal's son, Aditya Rawal have been tapped to feature in director Hansal Mehta's untitled action thriller feature. The film said to be "based on a true incident", is backed by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. It is jointly produced by Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films. According to a press release by the makers, both the upcoming actors have been handpicked and groomed by Sinha and Mehta with gruelling sessions that went on for months for their characters.

The project will mark Zahaan's maiden film appearance, while it will be Aditya's first big theatrical release in a lead role, after his acting debut with the ZEE5 film "Bamfaad" in 2020. Sinha said both Zahaan and Aditya brought fresh energy and excitement to their roles.

"Hansal and I wanted to cast new actors in this human story as we want the audience to feel they are watching characters rather than any star in the film with preconceived notions. We've already started shooting for the film and the hard work these two are putting in is commendable," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Mehta, who began shooting for the film on June 28, said he was keen on doing the film with "fresh faces" considering the movie's subject.

"Both Zahaan and Aditya have been selected on the basis of their talent and potential. The characters they play are very intricate and I'm sure the audience will love them too," the director said.

Mehta last helmed the acclaimed series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" and sports drama film "Chhalaang".