Yash Chopra Birth Anniversary: Lata Mangeshkar, Anushka & other celebs remember filmmaker on his 89th birthday

Today is director, producer and the founder of Yash Raj Films, late Yash Chopra's 89th birth anniversary. His contribution to the Indian cinema has been exceptional as he is the person behind hit films like Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Silsila (1981), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991) or Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and Veer-Zaara (2004) and others. His movies had a unique touch, which no one else could ever bring out on screen. Today, on the occasion of the legendary filmmaker's birthday, a number of celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Lata Mangeshkar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others shard remembrance post on their social media.

Anushka Sharma who made her debut through Yash Chopra's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi wrote, "Remembering the legacy of Yash ji today. You will always be in our hearts."

Twitter handle Film History Pics shared throwback picture of the director and wrote, "Deewaar, Kala Patthar, Silsila, Kabhi Kabhie, Trishul @SrBachchan Yash Chopra born on this day!"

Tahir Raj Bhasin tweeted, "Your contribution to the Indian film will always be remembered and your movies will live on forever. #YashChopra #BirthAnniversary.'

Lata Mangeshkar shared a song and wrote, "Namaskar. Aaj mere raakhi bhai Yash Chopra ji ki jayanti hai.Unki har film mein wo chahte the merehi gaane ho, hamesha mujhe kehte the ki tum na mat karna.Mujhe unko sneh tha.Aaj unki bahut yaad aarahi hai. Main unko koti koti pranam karti hun."

Divya Dutta shared, "Happy bday #yashchopra !!!thankyou for your movies !!!am glad I got to know you and be directed by you."