Yami Gautam takes lessons in Haryanvi language for Dasvi

Actress Yami Gautam has taken the method route for her role of a Haryanvi girl in the upcoming film, Dasvi. She is taking lessons in the Haryanvi language as well as honing her dialect, and also working on nuances of body language for the role. "This is the first time that I will be playing a Haryanvi character on screen. It is a completely different challenge for me," Yami tells IANS.

"I am currently working on the language. I love taking up new challenges that help me push my creative horizons. I hope I can surprise my audience," she added about the Dinesh Vijan directorial that also stars actors Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

Yami recently wrapped her shoot for her upcoming film with Bhoot Police. It is a horror comedy, directed by Pavan Kirpalani of Ragini MMS fame. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Yami took to her Instagram and shared the update.She captioned, "And it’s a wrap #TeamBhootPolice #wehavecakeforeveryoccassion"

Yami has also been roped in for Faraar directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who earlier helmed Pink. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata's A Thursday, which will mark her debut in the OTT space. She has three more projects in hand.

