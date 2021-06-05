Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye's Kunal Jaisingh, Aditi Jaltare from Punyashlok Ahilyabai plant trees

Image Source : PR FETCHED TV actors planting trees on World Environment Day

Founded by the UN, World Environment Day is celebrated globally every year on 5th June. With an aim to encourage ‘worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment,’ Sony Entertainment Television’s actors Kunal Jaisingh aka Veer from Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Rajesh Shringapureaka Malhar Rao and Aditi Jaltare aka Ahilyabai from Punyashlok Ahilyabai and Param Singh aka Ahaan and Akshita Mudgal aka Ishqi from Ishk Par Zor Nahi contributing personally in many ways to keep our environment safe and lush.



Kunal Jai Singh aka Veer from Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye shares, “In an effort to keep ourselves safe & healthy, we should not forget the bigger picture. I always try and think of innovative ideas when it comes to environment awareness and protection. From avoiding the use of single-use plastic to ensuring usage of CFL bulbs instead of incandescent lighting, I make an effort and also encourage others to use eco-friendly and less harmful materials. Whenever possible, I plant a sapling as my way of giving back to mother earth and very recently, Zaan and Gracy along with me did the same in and around the sets. These small changes in our everyday habits can make us more environmentally conscious and bring about bigger change.”



Rajesh Shringapure aka Malhar Rao Holkar from Punyashlok Ahilyabai shares, “It’s about the small actions for me. Small steps that make a big difference to our Environment. To begin with, I do not use plastic carry bags. I always carry cloth bags and it saves me from creating a lot of waste. I have drastically cut down the use of paper, especially with everything going digital. Even on the sets of Punyashlok Ahilyabai, we use glass bottles instead of plastic ones. We use our resources very mindfully and try to work with recyclable material as much as possible. I would also like to encourage my fans to take part in small sustainable activities. Let this be a reminder that : Beautiful mother earth is ours to preserve.”



Aditi Jaltare aka Ahilyabai from Punyashlok ahilyabai shares, “I have always been taught to respect and care for our mother nature. I love plants and I take part in a lot of plantation and cleanliness drives. Moreover, at our home, we segregate our daily waste into two bins, one with all decomposable content and other will all the remaining content. We are very conscious of saving water and electricity. With all these steps, we try our best and do our bit to save our environment.”



Param Singh aka Ahaan from Ishk Par Zor Nahi shares, “I am extremely passionate about nature. I always look for a chance to just get out of the hustle and bustle of the city life and enjoy a nice nature trail. We all know by now, how important it is to be able to breath fresh air and for that, we need to change the state of our eco-system. We should be thinking of our environment on an everyday basis because this planet is literally what we have. I do my part by investing in recyclable materials and reducing the use of materials that harm my surroundings. I would urge everyone to do their bit to protect the world we live in.”



Akshita Mudgal aka Ishqi from Ishk Par Zor Nahi shares, “I really enjoy gardening and nature-related activities. It is a stress buster for me. I always aim at being environmentally aware in all that I do and all that I bring into my life. Little things matter in the long run. We all have to do our part to raise awareness about the problems we are facing and we need to promote and choose being a sustainable eco-system.”