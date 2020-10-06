Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RJ_STAR_154,PUNJABIWORLDCINEMA Vinod Khanna Birth Anniversary: Most memorable performances that fans cherish till date

Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna was one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. He as the original hunk in Bollywood over whom women would crazy. The actor's stellar acting skills on the big screen and power-packed personality always used to leave people doing gaga over him. Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70 due to advanced bladder carcinoma.

Vinod Khanna started his career as a bad guy by playing the role of the antagonist in the 1968 film Man Ka Meet, also starring Sunil Dutt. He played the baddie in films like Aan Milo Sajna, Sachaa Jhutha, Purab Aur Paschim, Mastana, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Elaan and others. However, he also showcased his versatility by playing a diverse range of characters. On his 74th birth anniversary, let's go down the memory lane and remember his best performances and films.

Mera Gaon Mera Desh

Vinod Khanna played the role of a dacoit in Raj Khosla’s ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’ in 1971 and earned a huge applaud. He essayed the role opposite Dharmendra.

Achanak

In 1973, Vinod Khanna played Major Ranjeet Khanna in Achanak and won hearts. The film was based on Commander Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati, a Naval Commander who was tried for the murder of Prem Ahuja, his wife's lover.

Amar Akbar Anthony

Amar Akbar Anthony still rules the hearts of the people as they watch it over and over again. The film starrer Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor along with Vinod Khanna who essayed the character of a righteous police officer who got separated from his brothers in childhood.

Dayavan

Vinod Khanna left for spiritual guru Osho's ashram and did not star in movies for five years. With Dayavan, he made his return and left his fans speechless. In the film, he played a benevolent gangster who dedicates his life to helping those less fortunate than himself.

Haath Ki Safai

Vinod Khanna bagged the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in Haath Ki Safai. The film also starred Hema Malini, Randhir Kapoor, Simi Garewal, Ranjeet and Satyen Kappu.

