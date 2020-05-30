Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANGOLICHANDEL Video of Kangana Ranaut decorating sister Rangoli's house in Kullu goes viral

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is spending time with her family in Manali during the lockdown. Meanwhile, the work at her sister Rangoli Chandel's new house has been completed. The actress found this the perfect opportunity to channelize her inner interior designer and is giving finishing touches to her home. In a recent video that has gone viral on the internet, 'Manikarnika' actress can be seen decorating the new house of Rangoli by setting up the cushions in what seems like a living room. The snippets of the same were shared by Rangoli herself on her social media who revealed how Kangana is setting everything up by her own hands and how the two of them have different tastes.

Captioning her post, Rangoli wrote, "When she asked me what kind of interiors do I like, I said I don’t like torn ,worn out, vintage ,old looking stuff, I don’t know what I like but I want new things to look new, I remember her face, that’s her style vintage, rustic ,worn out and totally purana looking things.... it was out of her comfort zone, she has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned, I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it’s heaven it’s a blessing. P.S walls are waiting for paintings, heaters needs to be fixed, we don’t have much help she is setting up everything with her own hands but I just couldn’t wait , will post more when it’s all ready."

Have a look:

Rangoli, a few days back, even shared photos from the 'Pooja' which took place at her house. In the pictures, both the sisters were seen wearing saree. Check them out:

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic on politician Jayalalithaa.

