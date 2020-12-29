Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal shares glimpse of last working day in 2020

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his last working day of the year with a happy selfie. The actor took to Instagram to share the selfie and reminded his fans to count their blessings. In the image, Vicky is seen in a happy mood as he poses for the camera in his car. He weras a black T-shirt and cap, and flaunts a clean-shaven look. He flashes a peace sign in the sun-kissed image.

"Are you also getting to end this year doing what you love doing the most? Last working day of 2020! #countyourblessings," Vicky wrote with the image.

His fans loved the post, and have been dropping appreciative comments. "You make my mornings so beautiful," wrote one user, while another shared: "I wish I better get chance to meet u in my small."

A user said: "Hayye that smile is killing me."

Earlier, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a new picture of himself in a totally different look. He posted a picture from his gym in which he can be seen in a new bulked-up avatar. The actor flaunted his chiseled body in the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky wrote: “I know that we can do better, I know we better as one, I know that we could do better, Without evil on our tongue!”

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship". He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh", where he plays the titular revolutionary. Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project. He also has a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, which will see him unite with his Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.

(With IANS Inputs)