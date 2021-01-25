Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Varun Dhawan's 'Haldi done right'; check inside pics

Varun Dhawan married his lady love, Natasha Dalal, on Sunday evening in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in attendance. The celebrations took place at a luxurious resort in Alibaug. Varun on Monday gave a treat to his fans and followers who had been eagerly waiting for the inside pictures of the celebrations. Varun took to his Instagram and shared unseen pictures from the Haldi ceremony. He captioned the images, "HALDI done right."

Varun can be seen posing like a superman and showing off his well-maintained body with quirky pink aviators. The picture screams a lot of fun as he is completely soaked in Haldi. In the second picture, it's Varun's friend's squad including Zoa Morani and others posing with him. Interestingly, all his friends can be seen donning some cool white t-shirts, which have the names of his film's characters like Veer, Raghu, Humpty, and more.

The post garnered a lot of love from Varun's fans, friends, and followers. Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, "Haha Congratulations Bhai!". Mukti Mohan too wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations Varun and Natasha".

Keeping in mind the COVID19 safety norms only a few people from the Bollywood industry were invited to the wedding. The guests included filmmaker Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli, and his family, Zoa Morani, Vicky Bahri among a few. As Varun and Natasha's most friends from the film industry could not join in the celebrations personally, they took to social media and blessed the couple.

Shashank Khaitan shared an unseen picture of Varun and Natasha from their wedding. He wrote a heartfelt note, "Nats and VD... wish you the absolute best... as you begin this new journey as man and wife, I pray you continue to remain the best friends you were and are. Continue to create value in each others lives and stand by each other in thick and thin. Nats, dealing with VD requires immense patience and you have shown enough and more till now and I know you will continue to be his rock. VD, Nats completes you and you know that, so love her more, express more and continue to be your loving self. Loads and loads of love to the two of you."

