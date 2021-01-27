Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's fairy tale wedding; Manish Malhotra shares unseen pics and videos

Image Source : IG/BOLLYWOODARAB.FC, MANISHMALHOTRA05 Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's fun filled wedding festivities; Manish Malhotra shares unseen pics and videos

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan married his childhood love, Natasha Dalal, in an intimate ceremony on January 24 in Alibaug. Some fresh pictures from the wedding festivities have surfaced on the internet. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared some unseen pictures and videos from the celebrations. Combining the pictures in the form of a video, he captioned, "Now that’s what I call an absolute fun wedding #familytime #funtimes #moments #memories #love #familyselfies". The pictures included selfies with the newlywed couple, their family, and friends.

Earlier, Manish also penned a heartfelt note for Varun and Natasha. He wrote, "Dearest Natasha and Varun many congratulations. Wish you'll happiness and an abundance of laughter together. My dear Varun, from attending Lalli and Davidji's wedding, to seeing you growing up and then styling you in your first film, to seeing you become such an accomplished actor and now dressing you as a groom and being there at your lovely and intimate wedding was a warm and emotional experience... The way you'll looked at each other at the varmala was a very beautiful and heart felt moment . Lots of love and blessings always."

Manish also shared a video of Varun getting ready for his wedding as he donned the beautiful sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra himself.

Varun's friend and actress Zoa Morani gave us a glimpse of Varun and Natasha's sangeet function as she shared the pictures on her social media account. Zoa captioned the pictures, "Shaadi ka Mausam."

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No 1 reboot co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film became the most-watched Christmas release on Amazon Prime Video despite not so great reviews. He will next star in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.