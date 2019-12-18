Urmila Matondkar reveals late Shriram Lagoo gave her first break, shares picture as child actor

The country mourned the death of actor-director Shriram Lagoo who passed away at the age of 92 in Pune on December 17. As soon as the news spread, many celebrities took to social media to pay their tributes and one amongst those was the 45-year-old actress Urmila Matondkar. She got nostalgic and shared pictures of herself with the star when she was merely 6 years old. the pictures were from the sets of the1980 Marathi film Zaakol.

Taking to Instagram, Urmila wrote, "RIP Dr. Shriram Lagoo Greatest actor of Marathi theatre n films but an even greater human being He gave me my first ever break on the Silver Screen in his marathi film “Zakol”. Taught me about Social Commitment of an actor. It was sheer pleasure to watch him on stage. Will miss you always."

Lagoo died of cardiac arrest at his Pune residence around 8 pm. As an actor, Lagoo's roles in Marathi plays such as "Natsamrat" and "Himalayachi Saoli", and films like "Pinjra" made him popular. He essayed memorable roles in Bollywood films such as "Ek Din Achanak", "Gharonda" and "Lawaris" to name a few. Lagoo, who was a trained ENT surgeon, played a key role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra in the post-Independence era along with Vijay Tendulkar, Vijaya Mehta, and Arvind Deshpande.

Talking about Urmila, she has worked as a baby artiste in movies like Shyam Benegal’s Kalyug (1980), Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom (1983), Praveen Bhatt’s Bhavna amongst others. In 1989, she made her full-fledged debut reverse Kamal Haasan in Malayalam movie Chanakyan, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Apart from them, she has gained recognization for her films like Rangeela, Satya, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot and Ek Hasina Thi amongst others.

