Two staff members at Karan Johar's house tests positive for coronavirus

Karan Johar has confirmed that two of his household staff were detected positive for coronavirus. The filmmaker has issued a written statement in this regard and sharing the same on Twitter said, "I'd like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have been tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms."

Karan Johar, who is currently in quarantine with his mother Hiroo Johar and kids Yash and Roohi, said that the family is safe. "We all have taken the swan test in the morning and have tested negative, but we will remain in self isolation for next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to", added the director.

"We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we are sure that they will be fighting fit soon."

"These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe."

Recently, the house help of another Bollywood producer, Boney Kapoor, tested COVID-19 positive. The help, Charan Sahu, has been placed under quarantine. As per reports, two more staff members at Kapoor's house have tasted coronavirus positive.

