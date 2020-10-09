Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Twinkle Khanna reveals why she won't return to acting

Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna has revealed why she has no interest in returning to acting. Daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimpla Kapadia, and married to Akshay Kumar, Twinkle has carved her space as an author and film producer in recent years. She admits roles for female characters were not written as substantially back in the day when she acted in films in the nineties, as compared to today. However, that is not a reason she would cite for quitting as an actress.

"I don't think I quit because there were no good roles. It is just a space I have left far behind. The spotlight gives me a bit of a heat stroke, to be honest," Twinkle told IANS.

Currently, Twinkle is excited about her show, "Tweak India", and her new books, "What's In Your Dabba?" and "When I Grow Up I Want To Be".

"‘When I Grow Up I Want To Be' is a book for children about real-life heroes. It came about from a discussion about the kind of books we read to our children and the subliminal messages we are embedding in their heads. Real-life heroes help inspire our children and make them feel that they can achieve greatness as well," she said.

Her other book, "What's In Your Dabba", stemmed from the dilemma many people face every morning -- of what to pack in the dabbas (tiffin boxes). The dilemma, Twinkle says, is a big one for us because "we are just not a nation that steps out at lunch to pick up a sandwich

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage