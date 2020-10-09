Twinkle Khanna reveals why she won't return to acting

Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna has revealed why she has no interest in returning to acting. Daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimpla Kapadia, and married to Akshay Kumar, Twinkle has carved her space as an author and film producer in recent years. She admits roles for female characters were not written as substantially back in the day when she acted in films in the nineties, as compared to today. However, that is not a reason she would cite for quitting as an actress.
"I don't think I quit because there were no good roles. It is just a space I have left far behind. The spotlight gives me a bit of a heat stroke, to be honest," Twinkle told IANS.
View this post on Instagram
When I first said that pyjamas are forgiving in nature and it’s jeans that really know how to hold a grudge, I didn’t know that soon we would be primarily living in our PJs. This one here, a special @tweakindia collaboration with @mint_cotton is an ‘eye’-catching pyjama that you can lounge in all day. Just roll up the sleeves and it turns into a shirt for all those Zoom calls. If after months of being three feet away from the fridge, you can still pull on your jeans without praying to all our 33,000 gods to help with the zip, then tuck it all in and pat yourself on the back. Disclaimer — These pyjamas have not been inspired by Taher Shah’s wonderful song 'Eye to Eye', despite inspiring lyrics like "Simple, charming eyes My eyes and your eyes. Dreaming fairy eyes, our eyes. Stylish, excellent human eyes. Eye to eye." Get your own PJ Tweak by clicking on linkin.bio or you could swipe up in instastories. #pyajamaparty #tweakturnsone #loungewear
Currently, Twinkle is excited about her show, "Tweak India", and her new books, "What's In Your Dabba?" and "When I Grow Up I Want To Be".
"‘When I Grow Up I Want To Be' is a book for children about real-life heroes. It came about from a discussion about the kind of books we read to our children and the subliminal messages we are embedding in their heads. Real-life heroes help inspire our children and make them feel that they can achieve greatness as well," she said.
Her other book, "What's In Your Dabba", stemmed from the dilemma many people face every morning -- of what to pack in the dabbas (tiffin boxes). The dilemma, Twinkle says, is a big one for us because "we are just not a nation that steps out at lunch to pick up a sandwich