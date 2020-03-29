Sunday, March 29, 2020
     
Twinkle Khanna reveals why husband Akshay Kumar gave Rs 25cr to PM CARES Fund

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced that he will donate Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CAREs fund in order to do his part to support the government's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 29, 2020 6:38 IST
Twinkle Khanna reveals why husband Akshay Kumar gave Rs 25cr to PM CARES Fund
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Twinkle Khanna reveals why husband Akshay Kumar gave Rs 25cr to PM CARES Fund

On Saturday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced that he will donate Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CAREs fund in order to do his part to support the government's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. His wife Twinkle Khanna has revealed what urged Akshay to take this decision of donating such a whopping amount. Taking to Twitter, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing'."

Meanwhile, netizens are lauding Akshay Kumar's initiative at a time when the nation is going through a crisis. Since Saturday evening, keywords like Akshay Kumar, Akshay Ji, Khiladi and 25 crores have been trending on Twitter. A user tweeted: "#AkshayKumar always stand along the nation when it faces any Disaster or crisis, Huge Respect sir @akshaykumar !! Hopefully we'll overcome and survive this corona pandemic as well." Another user wrote: "You are asli khiladi sir, I and whole India salute u."

Akshay has been requesting people not to venture out of their homes during the lockdown. Lately, in a video, Akshay lashed out at those violating the lockdown. In the two-minute-long video, Akshay urged his followers in Hindi, which roughly translates to: "Every time I talk about what’s in my heart with politeness but today I am so angry, forgive me if I end up saying anything rude. Have some people really lost it? Who here doesn’t understand the word lockdown? You think you are so brave. All this will get you in trouble. You’ll end up in a hospital and make your family sick too... No one will be left. Use your brain, I beg you."

Earlier, Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and comedian Kapil Sharma also contributed to the state and PM relief fund to help fight the pandemic. Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 50 lakhs each to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM relief funds besides Rs 1 crore to PM fund. While the comedian donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM relief fund, Ram Charan contributed Rs 70 lakh.

 

(With IANS inputs)

