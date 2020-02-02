Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara kicks off karate lessons with dad Akshay Kumar. See photo

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's daughter Niata kick starts her karate lessons

Superstar Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's little princess Nitara is not so little anymore. She is all ready for karate lessons and she started her new journey in style. Twinkle Khanna shared an Instagram post that featured Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara. The picture apparently was taken just before Nitara began her karate lessons. Akshay is known for his fitness and martial art techniques and looking at Niatara's kick posture we are sure she has learned it quickly from daddy.

Sharing the post, Twinkle wrote, "One last kick before she leaves for her first karate exam. #karategirl". Take a look

And karate is only one of the many hobbies of little Nitara, who is also an avid reader like her mom. Mrs. Funny Bones shared a post where Nitara could be seen deeply involved in her book. Sharing the picture, Twinkle mentioned that how important and good it is to inculcate reading habits in children. She wrote,"Rather displeased that I am interrupting her with my paparazzi tactics, I have now been banished to my room! Another tip to turn kids into readers-Let them read what they please instead of deciding what is worthy of reading."

Twinkle who is also an author is very active on social media and often shares posts, videos to keep her fans updated. Recently, Twinkle shared an Instagram post and revealed that her son Aarav has saved her contact number as police on his phone. In the picture, Twinkle is seen posing with a police jeep in the background. The picture appears to be from one of her vacations abroad.