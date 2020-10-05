Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA KHAN TV actress Sara Khan recovers from Covid, returns to shooting

Telly star Sara Khan, who contracted coronavirus last month, has recovered and is back shooting. On September 10, Sara had shared with fans that she had tested Covid positive. I somehow saw it coming as I was experiencing a mild fever and loss of taste and smell. The test confirmed it. I was obviously worried initially but then accepted what it was, and home quarantined myself," Sara told IANS.

About medication, she said: "For most parts, it was basically all about keeping my immune system and health in a good condition. Then, of course, the vitamins and lots of steam really helped."

The "Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai" actress also has a message for those who are suffering from Covid-19.

"All I'd say is to not panic and keep following all the instructions given by the doctors and, of course, keep a safe distance from everyone until testing negative. Also, always wear a mask at all times, it is crucial," she said.

Sara, who plays Devi Paulomi in "Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein", is back on the set of the show after recovery,

"I continue to take necessary precautions as I have resumed working. I have also worked upon building my immune system," she said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage