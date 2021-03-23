Image Source : TWITTER/RSVP MOVIES Tejas: Kangana Ranaut is ready to soar high as Air Force Fighter Pilot in new look

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been winning hearts with her superb performances over the years. She has successfully carved a niche in the industry. As the actress turns a year older today, the makers of her upcoming film Tejas wished her in a unique way. They surprised both Kangana and her fans by releasing a new look from the film.

Taking to Twitter RSVP Movies revealed Kangana's new avatar and wrote, "Dear #Tejas, Spread your wings and soar high, today and always. Wish you a very happy birthday @KanganaTeam!"

Kangana looks like a breath of fresh air in a blue Air Force uniform. as she sets for her role of an Air Force Fighter Pilot in Tejas. In the film, Kangana will be essaying the role of Indian Air Force officer. The film is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara. The first schedule of the film began in Mumbai and the actress later flew down to Delhi with her crew, where she met Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Talking about her experience, Kangana shared a picture with the honorable minister and wrote, "Today after the shoot got an opportunity to meet Honourable Minister Shri @PrakashJavdekar ji, discussed various issues especially discrimination against women and outsiders in the film Industry. Thank you for your compassion, insight and guidance sir."

Kangana had been keeping her fans and followers updated with the film's progress. She shared a BTS video as she was gearing up for the role of an Indian Air Force officer in the film. The actress captioned, "Just to wear the uniform is not enough, it's important to live through their struggles and hardships to know what it takes to have muscles of iron and nerves of steel. #Faujilife #Tejas. Training to be worthy of uniform. Jai Hind."

Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in spy-thriller Dhaakad in which she plays the role of a spy. The actress is also gearing up for the release of Thalaivi. t is based on the life story of legendary actor-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa. The film is all set to release in theatres on April 23. The trailer was shared by the actress on her social media platform today. As soon as it came out, many started praising her performance and said that the film will definitely bring Kangana another National Award.

For the unversed, Kangana won the National Films Award for the best actress for her films Manikarnika and Panga.