Taapsee Pannu drops all filters on Neha Dhupia's podcast

Taapsee Pannu was at her candid best in her latest interview on Neha Dhupia’s podcast, No Filter Neha. The actor dropped all filters and spoke about a lot of things. From suggesting that Urvashi Rautela badly needs a stylist to taking a dig at Harshvardhan Kapoor, Taapsee was on a roll. During the conversation when Neha asked Taapsee Pannu to name a newcomer who would have been nowhere if he/she didn’t have famous parents, Taapsee replied with Harshvardhan’s name.
Taapsee said, “Whatever I have seen of him till now, I think it would have been pretty difficult to get a second film after a not-so-appreciated debut. If I would have been in his position, I wouldn’t have got a second film.”
Taapsee also suggested that Urvashi Rautela needs a stylist apronto in response to a question by Neha Dhupia. “I think she has got a great body, I would love to see better clothes and not just the kind that show only the body,” she said.
Further, when Neha asked Taapsee to name her worst co-stars, she named Jacqueline Fernandez and Vicky Kaushal. Taapsee had her own reasons behind naming the actors.
About Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee said, “She has such a freaking hot body, I was struggling to match up to her in Judwaa 2. I was just like I just hope that I don’t put myself to shame.” For Vicky, Taapsee said, “I was always so conscious that I should not lose out to him in a scene because he is just so good.”
On the work front, Taapsee is currently shooting for Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, which also features Parvail Gulati in pivotal role.